Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Redfin Stock Down 2.3 %

Redfin stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.45. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

