Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $900.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $775.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $825.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

