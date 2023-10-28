Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $3.70-3.90 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $248.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average is $262.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $191.45 and a 1-year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

