RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.43.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $210.21 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $147.53 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

