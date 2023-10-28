Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Republic Services worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.