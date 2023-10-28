Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

