Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.42

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 649754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several research firms recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,813,000 after buying an additional 204,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,041,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,209,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

