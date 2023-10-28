ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE RMD opened at $134.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.