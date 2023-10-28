Reviewing ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ETAO International and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 3 7 0 2.70

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.46%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than ETAO International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETAO International $58.06 million 0.32 -$896.68 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $526.92 million 2.31 -$65.68 million ($0.22) -26.25

This table compares ETAO International and Hims & Hers Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Risk & Volatility

ETAO International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ETAO International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of ETAO International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ETAO International and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETAO International N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health -6.61% -14.97% -12.40%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats ETAO International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

