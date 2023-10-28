RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

