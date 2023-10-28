RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

