RFG Advisory LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLFree Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

