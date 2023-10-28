RFG Advisory LLC Buys 217 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,821.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

