RFG Advisory LLC Buys 634 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

