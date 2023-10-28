RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.
NASDAQ FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
