RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

