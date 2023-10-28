RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

