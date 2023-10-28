RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Trading Down 2.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.