RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.
Paychex Trading Down 2.0 %
PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.