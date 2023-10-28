RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

JXN stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

