RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.6 %

DKNG stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

