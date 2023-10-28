RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $36.66 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

