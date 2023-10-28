RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

