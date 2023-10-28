RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.3 %

OKE stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

