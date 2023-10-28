RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.7 %

CCI stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.