RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $49.01 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

