RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $180.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

