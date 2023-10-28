RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

