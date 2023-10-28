RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 330,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after buying an additional 236,268 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

