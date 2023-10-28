RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 779 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.