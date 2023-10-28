RFG Advisory LLC Sells 130 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $431.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.62. The company has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

