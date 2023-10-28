RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

