RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.
QQQE opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
