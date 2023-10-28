RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.83 and its 200 day moving average is $395.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.