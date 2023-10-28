RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

