RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $217.75

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $217.75 and last traded at $219.62, with a volume of 185250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

