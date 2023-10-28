Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

RIO opened at $63.76 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

