RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$24.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.82.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
