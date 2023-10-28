RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$276.05 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
