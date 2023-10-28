Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RVSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.