Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RVSB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on RVSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
