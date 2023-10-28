Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,476 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 506,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

