Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.