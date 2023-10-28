Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $475.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

