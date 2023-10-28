Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $475.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,646,000 after purchasing an additional 239,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.