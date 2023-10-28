Royal Bank of Canada Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.04.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4923469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

