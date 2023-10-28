RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

