RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 648,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 735,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

