RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.25

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.05.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

