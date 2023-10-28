Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Lowered to $102.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on R. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $107.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $3,325,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,257 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

