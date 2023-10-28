Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 3,712,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

