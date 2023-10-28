SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 487,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.5 days.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SALRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.