SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 487,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.5 days.
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $50.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SALRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.
SalMar ASA Company Profile
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
Featured Stories
